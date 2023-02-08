Owen County man accused of sexually abusing 2 children under 12

OWEN COUNTY, Kentucky — An Owen County man is accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 12.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call on Jan. 24 alleging 26-year-old Jordan Thomas of Owenton sexually abused two children. After an investigation that involved interviews with his family members and those connected to the juveniles, Thomas was arrested and charged with one count of sex abuse.

After the arrest, the continued investigation determined Thomas had sexually abused another child. He was charged with another count of sex abuse. Thomas remains in the Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP Post 5 is continuing to investigate.

