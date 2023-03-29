Covington high school teacher arrested at school for child porn charges

COVNGTON, Ky. — A teacher at Holmes High School in Covington, Ky. was arrested Wednesday at the school and will face charges tied to child pornography, according to Wilmington, Ohio police.

Police said Samuel Morren was arrested and will face two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor. He will be extradited back to Wilmington as his case continues, police said.

"The initial cyber tip reporter was the company Reddit Inc., where child pornography was being reproduced and possessed," wrote Detective Codey Juillerat with the Wilmington police in a press release. "Numerous search warrants were served to identify Mr. Morren as the suspect."

Additional evidence that was discovered by investigators is being examined by a computer forensic analysis, police said.

Juillerat said Morren was employed at the high school until March 29, when he was arrested by police "at his place of employment."

Alvin Garrison, superintendent of Covington Independent Schools, released a statement Wednesday morning.

According to Garrison, Morren has been employed in the district since 2021, teaching Spanish and serving as an assistant soccer and e-sports coach. Garrison said Morren resigned from his position Wednesday morning.

"Please note that it is the district's policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring," wrote Garrison in the statement. "A background check was conducted on this individual and no criminal history was found."

The district is taking the allegations against Morren seriously, Garrison said, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Counselors will be on hand at the district for students and staff who may need them.