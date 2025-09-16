'Bring in the best of the best' | West Chester police to get pay hike with new contract

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Starting Oct. 1, West Chester police officers will get a pay bump as a result of a new contract.

The contract was recently approved by township trustees and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 186.

Officers will receive a 13% pay increase over the next three years. Police Chief Brian Rebholz said it will cost the township $160,000 in the first year.

Rebholz said he believes it will help his department retain officers.

"Not only the retention, but it's also the attraction," Rebholz said.

West Chester police get 13% pay increase over the next 3 years

Officers will receive a 4.5% pay increase this year and next year, along with a 4% pay increase in the third year.

Rebholz said his department has nearly 100 officers on staff, and he hopes this new deal can help them add more.

"That's where that money is going: to bring in the best of the best," Rebholz said.

West Chester residents may be asking: Where is that money coming from?

"That money comes out of the levy fund," Rebholz said. "It's the police levy fund."

That levy passed in 2020. Rebholz said it was a five-year levy, but he said they've been smart with the money and are still in a good spot with their funds.

"Fiscal responsibility is our responsibility," Rebholz said.

Their new contract comes at a time when other departments are struggling to get by.

We've reported on budget concerns in Pierce and Colerain Townships, where departments are facing funding deficits.

Both townships will have residents vote on a levy in the upcoming November ballot.

In August, we spoke with Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman about the challenges his department could face if it fails.

"It affects our ability to do preventative patrols, and to respond quickly when there is a crime in progress, as well as follow-ups on crimes," Broxterman said.

Rebholz said he's grateful for the opportunity to increase pay for his officers, especially at a time when retention is an ongoing battle for departments across our area.

"There's a tremendous amount of competition for law enforcement officers, specifically here in the Tri-State area," Rebholz said.

Rebholz said this new contract is a win-win for his township.

"When you train them, and educate them, and focus on technology, it's a tremendous benefit," Rebholz said. "Not only for the individual, but also with the community and the return on that investment for the community."