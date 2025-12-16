Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nearly 100 firefighters respond to fight Oakley apartment fire in frigid temperatures

Drew Tanner
CINCINNATI — Nearly 100 firefighters responded to an Oakley apartment building on fire Monday evening, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 8:50 p.m. for a structure fire in a three-story apartment building on Brotherton Road, CFD said.

When they got there, firefighters discovered the fire was deep in the third floor of the building; Crews discovered smoke and heat in the building's attic using thermal cameras, CFD said.

The ceilings and void spaces in the home had to be opened for firefighters to find and extinguish the fire, which also spread to the second floor.

In all, the Cincinnati Fire Department said 94 firefighters responded to put out the fire, which took around an hour to accomplish. Multiple fire companies were called in because of the cold temperatures, according to CFD.

"Companies were able to bring the fire under control through much physical and exhausting labor," reads a report written by District Fire Chief Nicholas Caliguri.

As firefighters worked in the frigid temperatures, CFD said Cincinnati Metro supplied them with a bus to keep the firefighters warm.

The building suffered roughly $200,000 in damage and at least four people were displaced as a result of the fire, CFD said. No one was hurt during the fire or the efforts to extinguish it, CFD said.

Caliguri's report also indicates there were no smoke detectors found in the apartment building which, according to Hamilton County auditor records, is owned by Seven Pines Properties, located in Naples, Florida.

