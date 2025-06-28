COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township officials are considering placing another police levy on November's ballot after voters rejected two previous attempts, as the police department faces a projected $2.2 million deficit by 2026.

The financial issues have already forced the department to cut 11 officers last year, bringing the force down to 58 officers in Ohio's second-largest township.

"We can run into problems about even paying payroll, and we could possibly even have a little shutdown here in Colerain Township. And we could end up, you know, if it goes that bad, into a bankruptcy situation," said Cathy Ulrich, Colerain Township Board of Trustees President.

Township officials declined interview requests, but a spokesperson confirmed the financial issues primarily impact the police department.

Some residents believe the problem stems from spending choices rather than insufficient revenue.

Colerain Township faces police budget crisis, considers third levy attempt

Carrie Davis, a longtime Colerain resident who created the Colerain Council of Neighborhoods, is hesitant about another levy attempt.

"We are buying what we want, and we are begging what we need," Davis said.

Davis suggests the township should reconsider its financial priorities instead of asking residents for more money.

"More money is always wonderful. I don't want to see Colerain survive; I want to see it thrive. But our problem is not a revenue problem; we have a spending problem," Davis said.

She recommends minimizing tax incentives for businesses and developers while cutting non-mandatory spending to address the police budget shortfall.

"Stop treating our cops like they're beggars. Let's fund them, fund them adequately, and then we spend what is left on the perks!" Davis said.

Trustee Dan Unger indicated that another levy is almost certain to appear on the ballot, with the amount still to be determined.

"We need to balance the needs of local government with people's willingness and ability to pay," Unger said.

Township leaders are expected to make a decision on Tuesday, July 8.