Jewish families in Cincinnati area celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights

CINCINNATI — Jewish families and friends in the Tri-State are celebrating Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, for eight days through Monday, Dec. 22.

"A message of hope, a message of peace, a message of brotherhood and that's really what the Hanukkah message is all about," said Rabbi Yisroel Mangel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center.

Rabbi Yosef Kalmanson, the Jewish Discovery Center's director, said Hanukkah celebrates both a historical victory over the Syrian Greeks and a religious miracle of a single day's oil lasting eight nights in the rededicated Temple of Jerusalem.

"There was only enough oil they found there to last one day, but it would take eight days to regenerate new oil, and it turns out that one oil — the one jar of oil that was only enough for one day —ended up lasting for eight," Kalmanson said.

That is symbolized through the lighting of the menorah each night of Hanukkah.

From art projects to creative games, young students at the Jewish Discovery Center learn about Hanukkah and their Jewish roots through different activities and lessons.

"Hanukkah is really a celebration of light over darkness," said Kalmanson.

Like other holidays, Hanukkah also provides people with an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, said she enjoys cooking and celebrating with her family.

"My family, we do potato pancakes, potato latkes, we make them together and fry them in oil, and it's a really fun way to celebrate," Minson said.

Minson said the holiday represents resiliency and community.

"It's about light, it's about hope and it's about miracles," Minson said.

The Jewish Discovery Center is hosting a big celebration at the Deerfield Towne Center on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.