18-year-old dead, 1 arrested for OVI after crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was killed in a crash in West Chester late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Tylersville and Butler-Warren roads, investigators said.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The intersection was closed until around 3 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for OVI.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

