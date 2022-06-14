Watch
Arizona man dies following crash in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — An Arizona man was killed Monday night following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge, according to Cincinnati police.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the man as Steven Morris, 53, from Phoenix, Arizona.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Highland Drive between Ridge Road/Lester Road. Cincinnati police said Morris was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 east on Highland Drive when he went off the road and hit a concrete bridge abutment.

Morris was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Cincinnati police said.

No one else was in the vehicle, Cincinnati police said.

Cincinnati police said Morris was wearing his seat belt. Investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash, but police are working to learn if impairment played a role.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

