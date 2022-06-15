1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kenton County

ELSMERE, Ky. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Kenton County, the Elsmere Police Department said.

Elsmere Police and Fire Departments were called to the area of Dixie Highway and park Avenue Tuesday night just after 8:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, Elsmere police said.

The operator of the motorcycle did not survive the crash, Elsmere police said.

The investigation is being completed by the Kenton County Police Department's STAR team.