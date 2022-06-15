Watch
NewsLocal NewsKenton County

Actions

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kenton County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 08:42:10-04

ELSMERE, Ky. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Kenton County, the Elsmere Police Department said.

Elsmere Police and Fire Departments were called to the area of Dixie Highway and park Avenue Tuesday night just after 8:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, Elsmere police said.

The operator of the motorcycle did not survive the crash, Elsmere police said.

The investigation is being completed by the Kenton County Police Department's STAR team.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
18-year-old dead, 1 arrested for OVI after crash in West Chester Ford recalling nearly 3 million vehicles for unintentional rollaway risk FDA committee considers vaccines for young children

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.