'They must have needed him upstairs': Motorcyclists gather to remember man who died in Wayne Township crash

MILFORD, Ohio — A group of motorcyclists met for a memorial ride Thursday to honor the life of Joe Cales.

He died after a motorcycle crash in Wayne Township last month.

“He was about 19 when he came into the club, first time I met him,” said James Byrd, who rode with him.

“Became a true brother and been with us ever since,” said Curtis Williams, who also rode with Cales.

Cales died on June 6, about two weeks after he was airlifted to the hospital following the crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol said he lost control around a curve on Newtonsville Road. He was thrown from the motorcycle as it fell off the right side of the road, investigators said.

“He's a good guy,” Williams said. “Stand up man. They must have needed him upstairs, I guess.”

“Like a little brother to me,” Byrd said. “Loved him to death.”

Friends told WCPO that Cales lived life to the fullest and lived for the freedom of the open road. He participated in hundreds of charity bike rides.

“Most biker clubs are about helping others and things like that,” Williams said.

“We’re all family,” Byrd said. “Tell them that you love them because they might not be here tomorrow.”

Across Ohio, motorcycle crashes have gone up each year over the last five years, according to data from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Motorcycle-related crashes are up nearly 24% from 2018 to 2022. Numbers are down slightly in 2023 compared to where they were this time last year.

OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross blames increased traffic on roads. He urges motorcyclists to wear helmets and protective gear.

“66% of the time (in deadly motorcycle crashes), they're not wearing a helmet or protective gear,” he said. “You're not within the cabin of a vehicle, so, if you're going to be overturned or fall off your motorcycle, whatever it is, you're at risk.”

Investigators did not say if Cales was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The responsibility falls on drivers in cars too. Drivers should ensure they’re checking blind spots before changing lanes or making turns.

“That profile, that motorcycle is gonna be a lot smaller than a car, so it's easy to miss,” Ross said.

