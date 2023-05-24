Watch Now
OSHP: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Clermont County

Wayne Township crash
Posted at 12:04 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 00:04:40-04

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 62-year-old man has "life-threatening injuries" after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said Joseph R. Cales failed to negotiate a curve while operating a 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide on Newtonsville Road in Wayne Township just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was thrown from the motorcycle as it fell off the right side of the road.

Cales was airlifted to UC Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

OSHP's Batavia Post is investigating the crash.

