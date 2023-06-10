Watch Now
CPD: One person dead after crash on River Road in Sayler Park

Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 23:58:49-04

CINCINNATI — One person has died in a crash on River Road, according to Cincinnati police.

River Road, also known as US-50, is closed between Gracely Drive and Revere Avenue in Sayler Park, CPD said. Police are asking anyone traveling east on River Road to detour via Kibbe.

At the scene, a motorcycle and a car both appeared to have sustained damage.

Police have not provided any information about people or vehicles involved in the crash, nor have they provided information on whether anyone else was hurt.

The identity of the person who died in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, WCPO wil update as more information becomes available.

