Nurses injured in 2022 medical helicopter crash sue pilot, Milford Township

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people are suing several people and agencies after two of them were injured in a medical helicopter crash in 2022.

According to the lawsuits, Lisa McPhillips and Erin Monroe were flight nurses on that chopper. Justin McPhillips, Lisa’s husband, was not on the helicopter. He’s suing because he claims he lost benefits because of his wife’s injuries.

The trio is suing the pilot, Air Methods Corporation, Milford Township, Milford Township Fire Department, Milford Township Fire Association and individual firefighters.

First responders called for a CareFlight after two vehicles crashed on U.S. 127 on July 26, 2022.

The lawsuit claims the firefighters placed four cones, illuminated with flashlights to indicate the corners of the landing zone and advised the pilot about high-tension power lines in the area.

The pilot chose not to perform 360-degree high reconnaissance, which is a violation of Air Methods General, according to the lawsuit, and nothing was inhibiting the pilot from completing this task.

As a result, the documents stated the pilot flew directly into the power lines.

According to the lawsuit, Lisa suffered severe and permanent injuries including a burst fracture of her spine and injuries to her spinal cord which she will need continued care for. Monroe suffered serious personal injuries and emotional distress.

In a preliminary report conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot claims he didn’t see the power lines before the main rotor blade hit them.

As he approached, he said he couldn’t find the wires, even while wearing night vision goggles, the report said. He could see the electrical tower but did not know which direction wires were running away from it, and even using it by moving the landing light up and down could not find them.

The report stated the pilot decided the wires were further out from the landing zone and descended.

Monroe and the McPhillips want to be fully compensated for their injuries and damages, awarded costs and expenses, and other relief to which they may be entitled too, per the lawsuit.

All three are demanding a jury trial.