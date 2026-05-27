Monroe Twp. fire chief placed on administrative leave, investigation pending

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Lang has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation, according to minutes from a Board of Trustees meeting on April 30.

On April 30, at a special meeting, trustees entered executive session to discuss the "employment, demotion, discipline" of a public employee; when trustees returned to regular session at around 4:07 p.m. that day, trustees voted unanimously to place Lang on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Lang was ordered to leave his keys, car, laptop, passwords and cell phone at the township building as well, the meeting minutes say.

A following motion to appoint Michael Welch as active fire chief, effective immediately, also passed unanimously.

Trustees then voted to hire Holly Isaacs, Bethel's current village administrator, for "a Township investigation," though trustees did not clarify what Lang may have done to prompt an investigtion.

We spoke to Monroe Township Trustee Lindsey Aranyos who confirmed Lang was on administrative leave, pending an investigation, but she said she couldn't provide any additional information.