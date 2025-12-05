Police: Monroe Township fire chief arrested in domestic violence incident

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Township fire chief was arrested on two counts of domestic violence, according to the New Richmond Police Department (NRPD).

Police said units responded to the 100 block of Compass Court for a reported assault just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NRPD said officers arrived and learned it was a domestic incident, with a woman alleging her husband, 43-year-old Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Lang, was cheating on her with a co-worker.

Police said the woman then went to the Compass Court address to confront Lang, leading to a physical fight between Lang, his wife, their daughter and the owner of the home.

The woman told NRPD that Lang grabbed her head and hit and choked one of his daughters.

NRPD said the victim was also bitten by the homeowner's dog, resulting in minor injuries.

According to police, another daughter sitting in a vehicle nearby witnessed the incident.

NRPD said Lang was arrested and taken to the Clermont County Jail on two counts of domestic violence.

The incident remains under investigation, NRPD said.

We have reached out to the Monroe Township Fire Department, who said they have no comment at this time.