Man struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after getting hit by a car in Liberty Township, the Butler County Sherrif's Office said.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 129 between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads. According to police, the victim pulled his vehicle to the right side of eastbound Ohio 129 before being struck.

“He was hauling something in the back and was checking to see if it was still there,” Butler County Sheriff Sgt. Steve Poff said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man stepped into the lane of traffic and was hit.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say if the driver will face any charges.

Poff said eastbound Ohio 129 was shut down for about two hours, but the westbound lanes were also impacted by several non-injury crashes, apparently by drivers watching the crash scene as they drove past the original incident.

