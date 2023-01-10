Cincinnati closed out 2022 with fewest pedestrian crashes in 9 years

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati had the fewest number of pedestrian-involved crashes in nearly a decade last year.

According to data obtained by the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering, there were 269 crashes in 2022. That's down 48 pedestrian crashes from 2021 and down nearly 38% from 2018's peak of 431.

Pedestrian safety has been a hot topic in Cincinnati for years. It's a conversation that goes back to 2018 when the number of people hit by cars hit a record high.

"People started seeing the human aspect of it," said council member Mark Jeffreys. "These are people with families, with friends — their loved ones. I think people got the sense around that time that, 'Boy, that could be me.'"

There were several high-profile crashes that year including a September hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Gabby Rodriguez in Westwood. In the four years since, city leaders have joined with DOTE to get crash numbers down.

"We worked hand-in-hand with neighborhoods to identify and prioritize their hotspots," said Melissa McVay with DOTE.

In 2017, the city's budget was $500,000 for all street projects, McVay said.

Last fall, however, the council signed off on a new budget close to $8 million — a significant boost to the department's purse that is already helping to fund a handful of projects across the city.

"On Warsaw Avenue, on Clifton Avenue, on Reading Road, we see speed bumps and speed humps and bump outs," Jeffreys said.

The city plans to hire a new full-time pedestrian safety employee and starting this spring, DOTE will introduce a brand new pedestrian and bike crew. It's a team of city employees instead of contract workers DOTE hopes can get improvements done faster.

"We could be going from waiting nine or 12 months for a project to get implemented to just a matter of weeks," McVay said.

Leading pedestrian intervals will be installed at 130 intersections across the city in 2023, giving pedestrians extra time to cross the street before drivers turning into the crosswalk get a green light.

Looking farther down the road, Jeffreys said the city is committed to its recently approved Complete Streets ordinance and incorporating non-motorists in future street design.

"Prioritize pedestrians over cars and essentially safety over speed," he said.

While the numbers show progress, city leaders said they'll keep working until each and every street is safe for all.

"We can always do better," said McVay. "We can always do more."