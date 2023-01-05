1 airlifted after tractor-trailer hits pedestrian on I-71 in Boone County; all northbound lanes closed

WALTON, Ky. — All northbound lanes of I-71 are closed due to a crash in Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that a tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian at the 74 mile marker near the I-71/75 split. PIO Major Philip Ridgell originally reported the crash was fatal though later said one person was airlifted to UC Medical Center with "life-threatening" injuries.
"I was initially told a fatal however it was determined by medical personnel on scene to fly the patient to UC. The injuries are serious and life-threatening," Ridgell said.
Southbound lanes have reopened, but northbound lanes will be shut down for "several hours," Ridgell said.
