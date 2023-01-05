Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

1 airlifted after tractor-trailer hits pedestrian on I-71 in Boone County; all northbound lanes closed

I-71 backup crash
Rae Hines/WCPO
I-71 backup crash
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 20:01:45-05

WALTON, Ky. — All northbound lanes of I-71 are closed due to a crash in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that a tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian at the 74 mile marker near the I-71/75 split. PIO Major Philip Ridgell originally reported the crash was fatal though later said one person was airlifted to UC Medical Center with "life-threatening" injuries.

"I was initially told a fatal however it was determined by medical personnel on scene to fly the patient to UC. The injuries are serious and life-threatening," Ridgell said.

Southbound lanes have reopened, but northbound lanes will be shut down for "several hours," Ridgell said.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Ohio launched 2023 with nation's busiest online sportsbooks Terrifying cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin offers life-saving CPR lesson Eden Park closes for movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks said

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.