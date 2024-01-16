Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyLiberty Township

Actions

Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Detective Daniel Turner said before Mia Harris shot the baby she dragged a family member out of bed and assaulted her. He said it woke everyone up in the house. Turner said two family members then locked themselves in a room with the baby.
grandma shot
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:47:57-05

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Liberty Township woman accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter in the head pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity during her arraignment Tuesday.

Butler County sheriff's deputies arrested Mia Desiree Harris, 43, on Dec. 9 after officials said she shot at several family members before intentionally shooting her grandchild.

Harris was indicted Friday on three counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

After she pleaded not guilty, Judge Daniel Haughey ordered a forensic physiological evaluation. A competency hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 27.

Officials said Harris dragged a family out of bed and assaulted her, resulting in two family members locking themselves in a room with the baby. When she entered the room, Det. Daniel Turner said at her preliminary hearing Harris shot at the child's mother, grazing her head, before shooting the 6-month-old who was lying on the bed.

Harris then picked up the child, handed her to the baby’s mother and smiled before leaving the house, Turner said.

RELATED | Detective: Liberty Township grandmother said 'sorry not sorry' after shooting 6-month-old granddaughter

The 43-year-old then fled the scene, driving the wrong way on I-75 and refusing to stop for deputies before returning to the home where the shooting occurred on Dutchview Court. Following her arrest, Turner said he asked Harris why he shot the child.

"She said, 'That was not my grandbaby' and at one point she said, 'Sorry, not sorry,'" Turner testified.

Harris will be held without bond until the competency evaluation is completed.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Reds trade reliever Daniel Duarte to Rangers for cash considerations Crash report: Metro driver who hit, killed woman had suspended license Police: Teen shot in Springfield Township

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.