Sheriff: Grandmother shoots 6-month-old grandchild in the head; child in critical condition

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 09, 2023
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — A 6-month-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Saturday morning, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Dutchview Court in Liberty Township around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

There, they found a 6-month-old infant had been shot in the head. The child was transported to UC West Chester Hospital and remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Mia Desiree Harris, the child's grandmother, fled the scene before deputies arrived. She was located and arrested a short time later after witnesses identified her as the shooter.

Harris also shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child, the sheriff's office said.

Harris has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. She is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

