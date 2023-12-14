Detective: Liberty Township grandmother said 'sorry not sorry' after shooting 6-month-old granddaughter

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge denied a bond reduction to a woman who shot her granddaughter in the head.

Mia Harris is being held in the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. She’s been charged with three counts of felonious assault. At her preliminary hearing, Detective Daniel Turner testified that Mia Harris shot her granddaughter in the head.

"I asked her, 'Why her grandbaby?' And she said, 'That was not my grandbaby.' And at one point she said, 'Sorry, not sorry,'" Turner said.

He said before Harris shot the baby she dragged a family member out of bed and assaulted her. He said it woke everyone up in the house. Turner said two family members then locked themselves in a room with the baby.

Turner said Harris entered the room and shot her mother in the head. The bullet grazed their head and they were treated at the hospital. Turner said Harris then shot the 6-month-old lying on the bed. Harris picked her up and handed her to the baby’s mother and smiled. Harris left the house.

According to an incident report from the Butler County Sheriff's Office, when police found Harris she was driving the wrong way on I-75 and refused to stop for deputies. She eventually led deputies back to the home where the shooting happened and was arrested, the report says.

Turner interviewed Harris at the sheriff’s office. He said Harris said she didn’t want to talk but eventually did.

“[She said] her family was trying to take all of her money and then leave and she was not going to allow that to happen. They crucified her, so she crucified them,” Turner said.

Sheriff Richard Jones said his office is looking at additional charges against Harris.

“It’s one of the worst cases I’ve seen in quite some time and I’ve been doing this for many, many years,” he said.

Jones said the baby has had at least two surgeries; one to remove the bullet and a second to treat the swelling.

“The baby is laying in the hospital fighting for her life, 5 and half months old, fighting for her life because her family member shot her in the face on purpose,” Jones said.

The case now goes to the grand jury. Harris remains in custody at the Butler County Jail.