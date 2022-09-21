Middletown police: Man tells officers he dismembered body, police find remains; 2 arrested in homicide

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are investigating a homicide after they said a man walked into the police department lobby and stated that he dismembered a body.

According to police the man, later identified as 34-year-old John Havens, said the murder happened at a home on Stone Path Drive Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.

According to police, Havens claims 59-year-old Bonnie Marie Vaughn shot and killed the individual and then he later dismembered the body.

Investigators said Vaughn initially tried fleeing the scene but was located, placed under arrest and charged with murder.

Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

