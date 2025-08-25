CINCINNATI — When you walk inside Cincinnati Animal CARE's Northside shelter, you'll notice a new and improved space.

Six months ago, the Dane Avenue location was set up warehouse-style with kennels randomly placed everywhere. Now, it's designed for each animal to have its own space.

"This space is outfitted with 150 in and out kennels," said Lisa Colina, senior communications manager at Cincinnati Animal CARE. "We also have some noise panels that have been able to reduce the noise level in this space for the animals by 25%."

The multi-million-dollar renovation comes after the shelter experienced a CDV outbreak at its main location in 2023.

WATCH: WCPO 9 News visited the renovated facility to see how these improvements are helping animals

Cincinnati Animal CARE unveils renovated shelter with improved space for animals

Shelter staff had to separate animals, sending some of them to the Dane Avenue facility. Colina said at the time there was just one drain in the building and no hot water.

"Unfortunately, that didn't change the situation at the shelter and we knew we needed to get some work done," Colina said.

Colina said that's when the Hamilton County Commissioners came in and renovations began early this year in January.

Veronica Rosales and Chad McCann started fostering at Cincinnati Animal CARE a year ago.

"We're here to pick up Ms. Willa, who is 15 years old, and Huck is 10, so we have a special heart for senior dogs," Rosales said.

Rosales said these renovations make their visits a much better experience.

"The facility is so much bigger and nicer, it's easy to walk through," Rosales said.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers to foster and adopt pets.

More information can be found on the Cincinnati Animal CARE website.