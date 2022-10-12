Death investigation underway at Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio — A death investigation is underway in Hamilton after police were called to a home on Parrish Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation was centered around a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officers arrived on scene just after 12 p.m. The coroner responded after 5 p.m.

The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.

Hamilton police did not provide any further information about the investigation.

WCPO spoke to a neighbor in the area who has lived on the street for more than a year. He didn't see what happened or hear any shots, but described hearing a man yell "I think she's dead! I think she's dead!"

Other neighbors we spoke to said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.

This story will be updated.