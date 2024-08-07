Watch Now
Fire reported at former paper company site in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Fire crews have responded to a fire in a vacant building at a former paper company property at N. 5th and Dayton streets in Hamilton, our partners at the Journal-News reported Wednesday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke could be seen pouring from all four stories of the building, which was previously an office for Beckett Paper and later Mohawk Paper. Our previous reporting on the building shows city leaders announced in May 2022 a $50 million development that will bring a new purpose to the building.

