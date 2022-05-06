'It's the place to be': Hamilton leaders announce $300+ million development across from Spooky Nook

HAMILTON, Ohio — As Hamilton prepares for the grand opening of the long-awaited Spooky Nook, city leaders said Thursday they are just as excited about another big investment across the bridge.

During a State of the City address, officials announced a $300 million investment that will transform the Cohen Recycling center into one of Hamilton's largest-ever developments. Hotels, apartments, a grocery store, office space and restaurants are planned for the 40-acre riverfront property.

"As excited as we are about Spooky Nook, the other side is twice as big in terms of investment," said Aaron Hufford, chief of staff for the City of Hamilton. "We're thrilled to be working with a developer on that site. Can't wait to see the transformation over there."

City leaders also announced a $50 million development that will bring a new purpose to the abandoned Beckett Paper plant one block south.

"Going to preserve many of the large buildings," city manager Joshua Smith said. "It also has townhouses included in some areas — new construction mixed with construction that has been around for 140 years."

Hamilton homeowner Tyler McCleary said the announcement brings a lot of excitement to a community that loves its city.

"From the way the community is, it's a proud community — historic. A lot of great people there, and a lot of great families," McCleary said. "If that goes in and the whole thing gets revitalized, what they've done here in downtown, the result will be amazing."

Third Eye Brewing Company is also investing more than #3 million into a new facility on Route 4. The location will house a 10,000 square-foot production facility and 6,000 square-foot taproom with a covered outdoor patio. The project is set to open in 2023.

"OTR is great, spent a lot of time down there, but I imagine that kind of feel with the restaurants and bars, and that kind of thing coming up here," said McCleary. "It's the place to be."

