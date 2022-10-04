Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — All students are safe after a bomb threat at Madison Schools K-12 campus, according to the district.

Classes resumed after students were put on a brief "hold in place" after police gave the all-clear.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, a student was reported to have been talking about a bomb.

"His bomb threat was thoroughly investigated by the Butler County Sheriff's Department and is considered to be an unsubstantiated threat," said Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs in a message to parents, students and staff. "Please be assured that all students are safe and school has resumed as normal. We appreciate your patience during this time."

It’s the second school bomb threat in Butler County in less than a week.

On Sept. 28, Middletown High School was evacuated due to a suspicious package constructed, city police said, to look like a bomb.

A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge for allegedly putting a fake bomb in a boys bathroom at the high school.

