Middletown High School dismissing early due to 'suspicious package,' middle school on lockdown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School is dismissing early Wednesday after being put on lockdown for a "suspicious package," Middletown City School District said.

The high school was put on lockdown around 11 a.m. due to a suspicious package at the school. The middle school is also under a "soft lockdown." A soft lockdown means all students and staff remain inside, and all building doors that lead outside are locked. Normal school activities can continue inside the building though.

Middletown police said they are at the high school.

At 11:13 a.m., Middletown City School District announced that the high school was dismissing early. Parents were told that they can pick their children up at the track, and they should use the Manchester entrance and exit via Breiel Boulevard. All high school bus riders were beginning to be picked up around 11:19 a.m.

Middletown City Schools said the rest of the district is secure, but the middle school will remain on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Middletown police did not give specifics into the package and where it was found.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.