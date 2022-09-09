Police: West Union Jr/Sr High School closed due to school shooting threat

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — West Union Jr/Sr High School students will have remote learning Friday due to a school shooting threat, investigators said.

School administration called the situation a "developing student security issue," in a Facebook post late Thursday night.

The school is part of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. District leaders said the high school is the only campus impacted by the threat. According to the Facebook post, teachers will still report to the school Friday.

District Superintendent Rich Seas released a statement early Friday morning that reads in part:

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school. This was immediately reported to law enforcement. School and law enforcement officials are working diligently to identify the source of the threat."

Deputy Thatcher with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said police were alerted about "a call threatening a school shooting." Thatcher said the current belief among investigators is that the threat came from out of the district.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Lockland School threat that prompted closure was 'third party information'

3 Fairfield High School students taken into custody after school shooting threat

13-year-old student charged with making threats toward West Clermont Middle school