Butler County part of statewide update of equipment to track registered sex offenders

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced last week that all sheriff's offices in the state have been provided with new cameras and software to improve the registration process of convicted sexual offenders.

The upgraded technology improves communication between the sheriff's offices and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) was enacted in 2006 to protect the public from convicted sex offenders by establishing a comprehensive national system for registration.

The law has been updated in recent years and now has equipment for the registration process and communication between law enforcement to enhance compliance efforts. Information entered by the sheriff’s office sex offender registration unit goes directly into offender watch systems, which allows law enforcement to track sexual and violent offenders, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

“This updated technology will allow us to continue to protect the public from these convicted offenders,” Jones said when the unit received the new equipment last year.

In Butler County, more than 500 offenders are currently being tracked.

“Ohio’s sex offender registration system plays a critical role in holding convicted offenders accountable, and in the hands of our county sheriffs, these tools ensure that photographs are clear and uniform across the state,” Yost said. “Our job is to support local law enforcement, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this grant.”

County sheriffs are responsible for documenting sexual offenders, including photographing them. Convicted sex offenders are required to register their home, school and work addresses, report changes in addresses, and periodically verify addresses with the sheriff in their respective county.

In total, $384,283 in upgrades have been made to the registration system. The money came from a grant provided by the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking (SMART), part of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deputy Mike Jacobs has been assigned to the Butler County registered sex offender unit since 2009 and, along with Deputy Toby Spencer, is tasked with registering offenders when they are released from prison or jail, then making sure they continue to comply. But contact with Jacobs happens long before release. He is in court at the time of sentencing to make sure the offender knows the requirements.

“I give them my card for when they are released from prison and or jail,” Jacobs said.

He added in most cases, offenders hold on to those cards because failure to comply can result in an added felony offense.

Ohio law currently requires offenders designated by the judge as Tier III offenders to register every 90 days for life, Tier II offenders to register every 180 days for 25 years and Tier I offenders to register once a year for 15 years.

As of Jan. 12, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office listed 571 registered sex offenders. Jacobs said in 2022, the county registered 93 additional sexual offenders and 13 died.

Jacobs estimates 90% of those registering follow the rules when first released and that deputies follow up on any tips received about non-compliance. Released offenders have three business days to register at the unit’s office located in the county's courthouse where they are photographed and fingerprinted in addition to registering where they are living and working.

Every month, about 20 to 30 random in-person compliance checks are conducted by deputies to assure those registered are living in the proper registered address. A large in-person sweep is conducted once a year.

Residents can access the database of registered offenders on the BCSO website and sign up for email notifications if an offender moving their area.

If a Tier III register sex offender moves into a neighborhood, residents within 1,000 will also receive a notice by mail.

