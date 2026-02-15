Police: Man accused of exposing himself multiple times throughout Hamilton, police searching for suspect

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself multiple times in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police responded to three separate reports of indecent exposure on the west side of Hamilton between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3 a.m., according to a press release by the Hamilton Police Department.

The incidents occurred at the 400 block of Sherman Ave., the 100 block of North F St., and the 300 block of North C St. respectively.

Police said that in each incident, the suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct in front of residents.

During the incident on North C St., police said the suspect entered into a residence through an unlocked window before being confronted by the resident. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering $500 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Investigations Section at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.