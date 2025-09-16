Inmates escape from Brown County jail

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A search is underway for two inmates who escaped from the Brown County detention center late Monday night.

In a release, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said Jerry Lee Cooper and Roy Gene Butler damaged a security window, allowing them to escape through the police impound lot at the jail.

Cooper was in jail on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Butler had been charged with trafficking in drugs and having weapons under disability. The sheriff's office said both men will now face additional escape charges.

The sheriff's office said a search is currently underway involving several law enforcement agencies, canine units and aviation units. BCSO said, if you find either inmate do not approach them and immediately contact their office.