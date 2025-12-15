Rodney Hinton Jr. facing felonious assault charge, accused of hitting Clermont County jail officer

BATAVIA, Ohio — The man accused of intentionally hitting and killing Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson faces new charges in a different county, according to court records.

Rodney Hinton Jr. was given a $50,000 bond in Clermont County court on Monday amid allegations that he struck a corrections officer in the Clermont County jail, where he's been held on his charges tied to Henderson's death.

According to court records, Hinton faces one count of felonious assault for hitting the officer; the alleged assault happened on Dec. 13, court records show. Specifically, court documents say the allegation is that Hinton "struck C.O., striking and kicking" the officer.

Court documents do not say whether the corrections officer Hinton struck was hurt or in need of medical attention.

Hinton is actively seeking to change his plea for Henderson's alleged murder from one of "not guilty" to one of "not guilty by reason of insanity." On December 10, Judge Jody Leubbers heard from court-appointed forensic psychologist Jennifer O'Donnell, who said she believes Hinton suffers from bipolar disorder.

The key thing this new plea would change about Hinton's case is tied to the death penalty, which he currently faces.

Under Ohio law, if someone is found to have a "serious mental illness" that significantly impacts their judgment in relation to their conduct, then that person cannot be sentenced to death. Bipolar disorder is one of the conditions considered to be a "serious mental illness" under the law.

A day before Henderson was killed, Hinton's son, Ryan, was shot and killed by a still unnamed Cincinnati police officer. The following day, after watching body camera footage of the shooting, Hinton allegedly ran down Deputy Henderson with his car.

O'Donnell said she believes Hinton was suffering from symptoms of his mental illness as well as significant emotional distress.

"I believe Mr. Hinton experiences bipolar disorder and that he was experiencing symptoms consistent with that during the period of this offense," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said she believes Hinton's bipolar disorder impacted his ability to exercise rational judgment.

"The day before, the night before, he had learned that his son had been killed, he came home, he went to the basement, he was obviously very distraught in the basement," O'Donnell said.

No decision has been made about Hinton's plea yet; more experts are scheduled to testify at a Jan. 5 hearing.