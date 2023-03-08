Watch Now
Boone County Sheriff’s Office IDs man they say killed teen in 1976

Carol Sue Klaber
Carol Sue Klaber of Fort Wright
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:58:51-05

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced a break in a 45-year-old cold case Wednesday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Carol Sue Klaber of Fort Wright, Kentucky was found dead on Chambers Road in Walton on June 5, 1976.

The sheriff’s office said at a press conference investigators used DNA evidence to identify the killer as 18-year-old Thomas E. Dunaway. Police said he died in 1990 at age 33.

Thomas W. Dunaway

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office website, Carol was raped before she was killed.

“She was going to eat supper with friends and was not seen again until the next morning,” investigators said. “Carol’s body was found in a ditch.”

Klaber was a Fort Wright resident and a Dixie Heights High School junior.

LINK nky is a media partner of WCPO.com.

