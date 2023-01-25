Cincinnati man arrested, charged with premeditated murder in 1997 Michigan cold case

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is one of two people arrested in connection to the 1997 murder of a "John Doe" in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda of Cincinnati and 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda of Toldeo have been charged with premeditated murder in a Lenawee County cold case.

Police were dispatched to Blissfield Township on Nov. 19, 1997 after human remains were discovered in a cornfield. When they arrived, they found the body of an unidentified, unclothed man who was missing his head and hands.

"Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events," Nessel said in a release. "I am grateful for their persistence in pursuing this case. All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it."

In addition to premeditated murder, the two men face conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Richardo Sepulveda is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

John Doe's identity is still unknown. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 313-407-9379.

