First-ever arrest made in connection to one of the Tri-State's biggest cold cases

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Butler County prosecutors have confirmed an arrest was made that is tied to one of the Tri-State's biggest cold cases.

Jonathan Palmerton, 35, has been charged with perjury in connection to the investigation into Katelyn Markham's disappearance and death, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Friday.

While Palmerton has been charged with perjury, it is unclear if Butler County Prosecutors believe he's a person of interest in Markham's death. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

Gmoser said Palmerton was arrested Friday at his Fairfield home after it was searched. Another property belonging to John Carter, who was believed to be Markham's partner at the time of her disappearance, was also searched by police. Gmoser said Carter has not been charged with any crime.

Gmoser also said the case took investigators to New Orleans, but he did not specify in what way. He also did not release any other information regarding Markham's case.

This is the first arrest in connection to Markham's 2011 disappearance.

Markham, who was 21 at the time she went missing, vanished in August 2011. Hundreds joined searches for the Fairfield woman before her skeletal remains were found in April 2013 in a black garbage bag in a wooded area of Cedar Grove, Indiana, which is roughly 30 miles from Fairfield. The coroner ruled Markham's death a homicide, but never could determine the exact cause of death.

The Fairfield woman's case has been handled by multiple jurisdictions, and documentaries were made to keep Markham's case alive. In 2016, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said they had a strong person of interest in her case, as well as another Fairfield cold case, but no arrests were ever made.

