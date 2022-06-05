CPD: Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday, Cincinnati police said.

Nicholas Van Kalker, 64, was driving his 2002 Honda VTX1800C motorcycle west on Glenway Avenue on Saturday when a driver in a 2001 Ford E-150 van driving east on Glenway Avenue attempted to turn left onto Prosperity Place, CPD said. As the Ford van turned, it collided with Van Kalker's motorcycle.

Van Kalker was fatally injured during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the driver of the van was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

Police do not believe excessive speed or impairment to be factors in the crash.

CPD are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.