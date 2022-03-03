1 dead after motorcycle hit and run in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a hit-and-run in East Price Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Police Department said in a press release 52-year-old Jay Kramer was riding a motorcycle on Warsaw Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. That vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Kramer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died. Police said Kramer was not wearing a helmet.

Cincinnati police are asking any witnesses to call the department's traffic unit at 513-352-2514.

