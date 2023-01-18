Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location

FLORENCE, Ky. — Classic cars and "classic comfort food" have come to Florence.

Ford's Garage, a 1920s service station-inspired burger and beer joint, has opened its newest location in Florence's Saratoga Square shopping center, which is in front of the recently renovated Turfway Park and Casino.

The restaurant's menu features burgers, wings and more American classics. It also has a wide cocktail list and tons of beers on tap, with a focus on American craft beers.

Outside of food, dining at Ford's Garage is an experience with vintage Ford fixtures and vehicles like the Model "T" and Model "A" displayed around the restaurant. There's also smaller details like bathroom sinks made of tires and blue shop towels used as napkins to immerse you in the dining experience.

Many of the burgers on the Florence location's Burgers of Fame menu pay homage to influential people from the community, including the Grand Old Opry singer Carly Pearce, Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth and Florence Police Chief Tom Grau.

This is the second location in the Tri-State area following the 2022 opening of Norwood's Ford's Garage in Rookwood Pavilion. The franchise announced in March 2022 that it would be opening four locations in the Cincinnati area. At that time, franchise owner Mike McGuigan said they were looking at areas like West Chester, Covington and Milford.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Ford’s Garage by bringing this hugely successful concept to Florence,” McGuigan said. “I’ve been involved in themed restaurants for almost my entire career, and this is one of the most exciting — offering freshly made food and an incredible experience with universal appeal for all ages.”

Ford's Garage is open seven days a week for dine-in and to-go. You can find the Florence location's hours and full menu here.

