Braxton Brewing Co. spreading its wings, opening taproom inside CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Covington, Cincinnati, Fort Mitchell, a forthcoming Union location and now CVG.

Braxton Brewing Co. has surely made its mark on the Greater Cincinnati area, and it's not stopping, spreading its wings even further with a brand new location inside CVG airport.

Located in Concourse A, flyers departing or arriving at CVG will be able to sip on Braxton's brews inside the airport.

The location is currently under construction. Once complete, the taproom will take up 1,500 square feet.

Provided by CVG

The exact opening date for the taproom hasn't been announced, but it's slated for spring 2023.

“We expect our passenger volumes to grow in the coming years, and with more travelers, comes the need for more food and beverage options,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “We are pleased to welcome Braxton to CVG because we know travelers like to see and experience local flavors and brands in the airport.”

The full food and drink menu for the CVG location has yet to be revealed, but it will feature signature Braxton beers as well as seasonal offerings.

Braxton began in Union, where another taproom attached to a Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's Ice Cream is planned. The opening date for that development — which spans 5.6 acres and also features another retail shop and outdoor space — is set for some time between 2023 and 2024.

"Creating a unique experience for our taproom guests is something we love doing. Now, with the addition of our taproom in CVG, that’s an experience we’ll be able to create for both locals and those traveling through," said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. "It’s important to us that this new taproom, just like our others, be a place where visitors can enjoy a craft beer and truly 'lift one to life.'"

