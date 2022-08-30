Watch Now
PHOTOS: A look inside Turfway's new gaming facility ahead of its grand opening

Facility will open Sept. 1

Turfway Racing & Gaming will open on September 1. Churchill Downs bought the Florence track in 2019 and invested $150 million to replace the previous 60-year-old facility.

Churchill Downs bought Turfway in 2019. Since then, it's spent millions turning the race track into a state-of-the-art experience that includes horse racing and around 800 betting machines and games. The new facility wil celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 1.Whitney Miller
