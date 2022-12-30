Fifty West Brewpub sets 2023 reopening date after shutting down due to COVID

CINCINNATI — After temporarily shutting down in 2020, Fifty West Brewing Company has announced a reopening date for its Brewpub.

Located along Wooster Pike, the Brewpub shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's slated to return on Jan. 4.

Since the Brewpub's closure in 2020, Fifty West has been solely operating its Burger bar, which is located across the street from the Brewpub.

"While we’ve been busy serving up delicious burgers, shakes, and dogs at our Burger bar across the street, we know that many of our fans have been missing the cozy and intimate atmosphere of the Brewpub," the brewery wrote via social media.

The new iteration of the Brewpub will be spearheaded by Chef Jackson Rouse, and will have a menu that evokes the "great American road trip" that will take you to different parts of the country. Rouse has also served as a chef at Cincinnati staples such as Bauer Farm Kitchen and The Rookwood.

The Brewpub will also have a 24-tap system with Fifty West's signature brews, hard lemonade and seltzers. There will also be a wine list and cocktail menu.

Fifty West's full menu will be announced shortly, and you'll also be able to make reservations for the newly reopened Brewpub.

Here are Brewpub's hours of operation upon reopening:



Monday — Closed

Tuesday — Closed

Wednesday — 4-10 p.m.

Thursday — 4-10 p.m.

Friday — 4-11 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

