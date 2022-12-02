Kings Arms Coffee Co. hoping West End location will ignite change in community

CINCINNATI — A new coffee shop has opened its doors in the West End, but other than serving up cups of joe, the business is also hoping to also inspire change.

Kings Arms Coffee Co., which is located at 1900 Baymiller St., held its grand opening Friday.

The shop's grand opening held door prizes including free drinks, Kings Arm merchandise and bags of whole bean coffee.

"We've been dreaming of a space with brick walls, wood floors, and a strong, growing community," said Tony Geers, founder and co-owner. "We found it right here in the West End."

The coffee shop and roastery's motto is "Drink Coffee. Give Hope," and it was "born from a desire to change the world," the business' website says.

In terms of giving back, at least 10% of company profits go toward "feeding the hungry, clothing, clean water and education."

Kings Arms features a minimalist menu that highlights unique flavors and coffees from Ethiopia, Kenya, Brazil, Colombia and more.

Other than its West End location, the business also has a shop in Tampa.

"Born and raised in Cincinnati, I've never seen growth and community like what we're seeing in the West End," said Cory Bowman, managing partner with Kings Arm. "My family and I's hearts have always been here. Now I'm excited to introduce our favorite coffee to our home, a city we love."

Kings Arms is open for business Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

