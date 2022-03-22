Ford's Garage, burger franchise decked in vintage cars, coming to Cincinnati area

NORWOOD, Ohio — Ford's Garage, a 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer franchise that started in Florida, is planning to open four locations in the Cincinnati area — the first of which in Norwood.

The restaurant announced it will open its first location in Rookwood Commons & Pavilion this April. In a release, owner and operator Mike McGuigan said he is committed to opening three more locations in the Tri-State, targeting areas like Covington, West Chester and Milford.

Ford's Garage is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, using the company's logo and displaying Model Ts and Model As above its bar. Servers wear blue mechanic shirts while the bathroom sinks are made from tires and fuel pump nozzles.

“Ford Motor Company has quite a rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies. That history also translates to a pretty cool dining experience, as it turns out, and we’re excited to be bringing that experience to Norwood,” McGuigan said. “Ford’s Garage has a great vibe and energy. The food is fantastic all the way across the board. It’s a very comfortable, inviting environment that’s unique to the casual dining space.”

The restaurant offers burgers, wings, meatloaf and other classic American foods. Each location's bar has 150 types of beer with 40 on draft, including selections from nearby microbreweries.

Ford's Garage said it plans to open more locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas and Michigan.

