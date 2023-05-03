Florence man wins $50,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, Ky. — A Florence man is putting a lot of money in the bank thanks to a lucky Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Jose Gutierrez bought the winning $50,000 ticket last month at Dixie market on Dixie Highway in Florence.

Jose told lottery officials that he usually just scratches the barcode and not the entire ticket, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Lottery said in a press release.

"I saw $50,000 on the screen and thought, I won $5,000 but looked at it again and was like, ‘no wait, that’s $50,000," Jose said.

His wife Maria said Jose made her scratch the full ticket to make sure the barcode didn't malfunction.

“When I scratched the first number, it was the winning number,” she said.

The winning ticket matched the number 44 to win the $50,000 prize.

Despite winning $50,000, Jose got a check for $35,750 thanks to taxes.

Jose and his wife plan to take it slow and put the money in the bank, the Kentucky Lottery spokeswoman said.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Dixie Market got $500 for selling the winning ticket.

