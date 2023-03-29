Ohio man wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket, second time winning Kentucky Lottery prize

GREENUP, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin Furnace, Ohio man has won $200,000 from a $20 Bluegrass Blowout ticket he bought at Clark's Pump N Shop in Greenup, Kentucky.

According to lottery officials, Stacy Moore drives to Kentucky everyday for work and is glad that he made a stop that day.

Whenever Moore bought the ticket, he immediately scratched off the front but didn't have a match. The ticket is double-sided, and that he where he scratched-off the horseshoe symbol, meaning he had won the big prize.

Kentucky Lottery

Moore traveled to Louisville to claim his prize of $143,000 after taxes.

He told lottery officials he plans to buy vehicles for his wife and himself.

Clark's Pump N Shop will get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials noted that this isn't the first time Moore has won money from the Kentucky Lottery. Back in 2010, he claimed $40,000 from a scratch-off ticket.