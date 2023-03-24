Fairfield truck driver wins $50,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off bought at Sparta gas station

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield truck driver won $50,000 on a scratch-off he bought at a Sparta, Ky. gas station.
The Kentucky Lottery said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped at Sparta Truck Stop for his lunch break and bought a 500X scratch-off ticket.
"I noticed a lottery banner outside the store advertising a $50,000 winner and thought that would be cool," he said in a release. "I thought, 'I’m feeling pretty good today.' So, I got money out of the ATM and bought a ticket."
He felt even better when he scratched the first spot and saw he won $500.
"I was happy and content with that," he said. "I kept going when I scratched off two more $500 wins but then I saw $10,000. It took me a second to process."
When he finished, he realized he won $50,000.
"My goal was $500, so I couldn’t be happier," he said. "Every time I think about it, I can’t believe it."
After taxes, the man took home a check for $35,750. He said he wants to use the money on some home improvement projects.
Sparta Truck Stop will receive $500 for selling the ticket.
