Northern Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — One Northern Kentucky woman won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket she bought in Dry Ridge.

The Grant County woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told lottery officials she had won $40 on another ticket and decided to purchase two Wild Number 100X tickets to try her luck.

"I saw the 5X symbol on the first one, then again, then again,” she said in a release.

She had wins on all 20 spots, totaling $500,000.

"I panicked! I called my sister, then my dad. I couldn't believe it was real,” she said. "My kids were jumping up and down, but they didn't even know why."

The winner said she drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to cash her ticket, receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes.

This isn't her first win, saying she won $5,000 in the past and used it for a down payment on a car for her daughter. Now, she hopes to buy a home and help her family with the latest winnings.

Fas Mart on Taft Highway will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

READ MORE

Former Bengal Domata Peko's father-in-law sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket in California

Man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Alexandria gas station

Fairfield truck driver wins $50,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off bought at Sparta gas station