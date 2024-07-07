Family, friends remember 4 victims shot, killed during birthday party in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — It's been more than a day since four people were killed in an early shooting shooting during a 21st birthday party in Florence.

Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery said seven people were shot just before 3 a.m. Saturday at a home along Ridgecrest Drive. Three people were transported to the hospital, and police said Saturday that they're all in "critical but stable condition."

Mallery said 20-year-old Shane Miller, 20-year-old Hayden Rybicki, 19-year-old Delaney Eary and 44-year-old Melissa Parrett were killed in the shooting.

The suspect, 21-year-old Chase Garvey, led police on a pursuit before he shot himself, causing his vehicle to crash. Garvey died at the hospital, Mallery said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims," Mallery said at a press conference.

Connor Velpreda is remembering his best friend, Rybicki, as "a good soul," saying "the way he carried himself impact so many hearts."

Provided by Connor Velpreda

"Through everything he's endured in this life, the common denominator was always that contagious grin that never seemed to fade," Velpreda said. "He is someone I am proud to call my best friend, and he was a best friend to more than just I."

Shane Miller's aunt, Sheryl Beatty, started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for "one of the kindest, sweetest, most loving kid(s)," she said on the fundraiser.

Provided by the Miller family

"He was a kind and sweet person that is loved dearly," Beatty wrote.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 in less than 24 hours.

Leah Moore, who was at the birthday party and left before the shooting, said she's going to miss Parrett, who was hosting her son's birthday party.

"What I'm going to miss most about Missy, especially Missy, is her spirit, her personality," Moore said. "A lot of people will tell you that people close to them are one of the best people you've ever met. Truly, Missy was that."