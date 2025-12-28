Over 30 residents displaced, four pets die in Harrison Township apartment fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Over 30 residents have been displaced and at least four pets have died after a fire broke out at a Harrison Township apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, crews received reports of a fire at the 1100 block of Tall Oaks Circle at 7:47 p.m.

According to crews at the scene, the fire was isolated to one unit and no one was injured.

Despite this, crews at the scene estimate that 30 to 35 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

In addition, crews report that five pets were involved and at least four of the pets have died.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with the displaced residents.

The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit will be assisting the Harrison Fire Department with the investigation.